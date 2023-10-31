Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,001,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 436,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 184,413 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,844,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.