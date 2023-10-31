XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $100.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,657. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

