Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.27, but opened at $95.30. Xylem shares last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 800,964 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

