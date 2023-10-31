Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Yelp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Stock Up 1.2 %

YELP stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,236,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,601. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.