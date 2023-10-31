YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.74

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 846458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.