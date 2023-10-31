Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum China were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. HSBC lifted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

