Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.10. 145,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $196.13 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.37. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

