Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $209.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $196.13 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

