Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40 to $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.37. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $196.13 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

