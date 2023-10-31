Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 6,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.57. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $82,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $82,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,904,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $82,487.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,656 shares of company stock valued at $239,932 over the last 90 days. 11.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 369.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 390,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 88.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 317,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 290.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 351,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zevia PBC by 229.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

