Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $81.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,233,847. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

