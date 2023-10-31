ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,932,402 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

