1,032 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.53 and a 12-month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.