12,640 Shares in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

