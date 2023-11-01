1,380 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

