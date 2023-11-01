15,933 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

