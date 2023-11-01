1,646 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $138.77 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.