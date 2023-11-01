23andMe (ME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. 23andMe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 110.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%.

ME opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. 23andMe has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $42,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $265,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $42,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $265,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $31,223.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,864 shares of company stock worth $245,160 in the last 90 days. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 23andMe by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 910,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 254,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

