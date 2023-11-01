34,642 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

UL opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

