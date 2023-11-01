354,381 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 354,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 860,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,114,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 395,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

