3,748 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

SPYG opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

