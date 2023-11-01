5,939 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

