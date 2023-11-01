A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

