AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

