ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $694,692.49 and $16.70 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,397.40 or 1.00021103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000695 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.