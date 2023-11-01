Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,427 shares of company stock worth $13,953,389. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

