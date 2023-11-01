Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($2.96) million during the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Featured Articles

