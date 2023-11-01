abrdn plc Acquires 20,461 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $57,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

