abrdn plc Acquires 430,682 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $69,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

