abrdn plc Has $106.33 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.53% of Insulet worth $106,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insulet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

