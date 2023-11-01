abrdn plc Has $54.20 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $54,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $142.76 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

