abrdn plc Has $63.93 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Shares of LHX opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $243.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

