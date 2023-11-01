abrdn plc Has $65.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $65,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

CDNS stock opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.42. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $255.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,804 shares of company stock worth $17,730,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

