abrdn plc Has $74.82 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,597 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.15% of CyberArk Software worth $74,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.