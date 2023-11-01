abrdn plc Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,697 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Intel worth $104,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

