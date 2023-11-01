abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,613 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $85,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

