abrdn plc Purchases 11,896 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $113,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $730.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.31.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

