abrdn plc Purchases 18,753 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

