abrdn plc Purchases 24,446 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $76,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Shares of CI stock opened at $309.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

