abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,163,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $79,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 76,231 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 201,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.