abrdn plc Sells 14,041 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $411.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

