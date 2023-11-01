abrdn plc Sells 35,214 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,214 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $53,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $612.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

