abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.75 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 235 ($2.86) on Wednesday. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 216.14 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.84. The company has a market capitalization of £51.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,305.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust news, insider David Fletcher bought 140 shares of abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($398.64). Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

