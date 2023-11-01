Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

