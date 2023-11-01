Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
