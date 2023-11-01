Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 685,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 362,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

