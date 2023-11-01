Acelyrin, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLRN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 1st

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 1st. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRN. Morgan Stanley lowered Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,400,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,674,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

