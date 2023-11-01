ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 5.2%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 745,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 857,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $748 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

