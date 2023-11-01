Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

(Get Free Report

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.