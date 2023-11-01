Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

