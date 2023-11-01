Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAP opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.